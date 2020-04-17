Blockpass (PASS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,553.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Blockpass has a market cap of $133,006.04 and approximately $4,553.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.