Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Sells 1,868,922 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC trimmed its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,868,922 shares during the quarter. TransAlta makes up 12.2% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of TransAlta worth $34,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TransAlta by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Signition LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

