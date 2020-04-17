Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded by UBS Group

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.40. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$0.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.65.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

BBD.B stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.44. 9,448,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.44.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.