Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 8,689,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,854. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.43. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

