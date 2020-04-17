BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded to Outperform by CLSA

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BXBLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRAMBLES LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRAMBLES LTD/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BRAMBLES LTD/S stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 66,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.92. BRAMBLES LTD/S has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

