Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 12,971,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

