Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) Director Gary Robert Thompson Buys 100,000 Shares

Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) Director Gary Robert Thompson bought 100,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,673,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$374,301.76.

Gary Robert Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Gary Robert Thompson bought 100,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Gary Robert Thompson purchased 50,000 shares of Brixton Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

Shares of BBB traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 110,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 13.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. Brixton Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.43.

About Brixton Metals

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

