Brokerages Expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to post $201.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.35 million to $202.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year sales of $868.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $859.40 million to $878.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $919.96 million, with estimates ranging from $915.91 million to $924.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Renal Associates.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

ARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on American Renal Associates from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. American Renal Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE ARA opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.83. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in American Renal Associates by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Renal Associates (ARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.