Brokerages Expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to Post $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Goodrich Petroleum’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $6.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Goodrich Petroleum an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDP. Capital One Financial raised Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

GDP stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $5.93. 144,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

