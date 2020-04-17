Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.