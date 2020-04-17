Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.78 Million

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $114.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $116.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $119.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $592.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.90 million to $617.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $744.75 million, with estimates ranging from $718.10 million to $761.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,511,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 857,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 102,540 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 822,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 86,944 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.