Brokers Offer Predictions for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XBC. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.67.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.50 million and a P/E ratio of 141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.67.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

