Brokers Set Expectations for Basic Energy Services’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KEGX)

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Basic Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of KEGX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

About Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

