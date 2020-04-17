Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 479,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,354,000 after acquiring an additional 869,958 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,053,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,228,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,394,000 after buying an additional 2,385,498 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.