BTC Lite Trading 89.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 89.4% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $41,331.39 and $101.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.04249159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTCL is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.