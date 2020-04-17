Bulwark Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Bulwark has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $201,281.75 and $24.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark (CRYPTO:BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

