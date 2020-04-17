BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,602 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.27% of BWX Technologies worth $58,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWXT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

