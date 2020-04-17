Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

BY stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

