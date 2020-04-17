California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 20,266,000 shares. Approximately 32.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,232 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,338. California Resources has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post -10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Raymond James cut California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

