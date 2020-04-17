Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE CPE remained flat at $$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,390,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,954,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 135.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

