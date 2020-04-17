Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 615,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CLMT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $774.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 476,803 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 202,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

