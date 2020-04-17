Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Position Decreased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,227 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,535,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,641,000 after buying an additional 752,447 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,564. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.