CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0065 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $499,478.59 and approximately $12.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

