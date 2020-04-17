Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.77.

WEED traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.06. 1,575,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.61. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$70.98.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

