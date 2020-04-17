Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

NYSE COF traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $54.22. 3,962,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,246. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.