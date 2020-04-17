Capita’s (CPI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capita to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 118.57 ($1.56).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 35.04 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.43. The stock has a market cap of $546.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98.

Capita (LON:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Analysts forecast that Capita will post 1297.6781044 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 13,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,663.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

