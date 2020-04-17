Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) is Sage Capital Advisors llc’s 9th Largest Position

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 2.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.