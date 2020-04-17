Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

NYSE:CRS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.99. 271,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,304. The company has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.37. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.82.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James D. Dee bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.