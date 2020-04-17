Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Up 16.6% in March

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 1,466,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.45.

CASY opened at $144.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

