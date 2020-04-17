CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 554,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. 288,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.57. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CJS Securities raised CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBIZ by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CBIZ by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in CBIZ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

