Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.75 ($5.52).

ETR:CEC1 traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €2.80 ($3.26). The stock had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

