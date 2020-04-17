CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.89.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 474,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,711. The stock has a market cap of $253.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.79. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

