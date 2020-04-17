ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Up 15.6% in March

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 2,222,300 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 684,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $46.84 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,891 shares of company stock worth $17,813,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,022,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.