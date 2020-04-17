Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 461,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CHMI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.