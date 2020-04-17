Chewy (CHWY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2020 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

4/1/2020 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

3/30/2020 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Chewy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $44.91 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,869,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

