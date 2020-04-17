China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:PLIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 108,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,557. China Xiangtai Food has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

