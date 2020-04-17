Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,000.00 at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Argus from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $833.79.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $25.30 on Friday, hitting $812.05. The stock had a trading volume of 450,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,757. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $679.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 38,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 796,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

