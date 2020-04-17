Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 4,920,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 321,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,475. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.