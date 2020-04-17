Chronologic (DAY) Market Capitalization Hits $110,796.93

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $110,796.93 and $216.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02736634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,231,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,564 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

