Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN):

4/9/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

4/2/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

3/27/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

3/24/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

3/19/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Churchill Downs was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/2/2020 – Churchill Downs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

2/28/2020 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $87.64 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16.

Get Churchill Downs Inc alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,042,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after buying an additional 490,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.