Circassia Pharmaceuticals’ (CIR) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Circassia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.50 ($0.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.29.

In related news, insider Michael R. D. Roller acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.