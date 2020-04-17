Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 19,054,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,509,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

