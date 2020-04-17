Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 30,696,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,247,467. The firm has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

