City Holding Co. Buys 2,350 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,650,000 after acquiring an additional 363,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $107.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

