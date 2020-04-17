Claymore (CLM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.02736749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00224777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

