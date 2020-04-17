Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,118,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Clearsign Combustion worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,748. Clearsign Combustion has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

