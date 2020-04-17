Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Clearwater Paper worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Clearwater Paper Corp has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.70 million, a PE ratio of 336.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.43. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

