Coinlancer Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $155,279.72 and approximately $174.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.04252736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00066528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009770 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.