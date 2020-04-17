Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 88.7% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 54.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 167,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $73.42. 3,761,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.