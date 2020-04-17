Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 927,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 476,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,323. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,613,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $11,110,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 263,715 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 345,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 203,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $8,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

